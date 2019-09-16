Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €52.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.40 ($57.44).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR:SAE opened at €35.00 ($40.70) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 1 year high of €51.20 ($59.53). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.62 million and a PE ratio of -10.82.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.