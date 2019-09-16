KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,555,700 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 1,702,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KREF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 165,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,699. The company has a quick ratio of 637.35, a current ratio of 637.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

