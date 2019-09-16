KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 259.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 184.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee bought 5,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 637.35 and a quick ratio of 637.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

