KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KREF opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 637.35 and a quick ratio of 637.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 259.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 64.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

