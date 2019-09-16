Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,002,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 751% from the previous session’s volume of 117,810 shares.The stock last traded at $17.57 and had previously closed at $14.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOD. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at $99,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

