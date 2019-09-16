Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 21.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

PHG traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 630,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,984. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

