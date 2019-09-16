Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.25 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will post sales of $28.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 billion and the lowest is $28.18 billion. Kroger reported sales of $27.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $122.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.39 billion to $123.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $126.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.44 billion to $128.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

KR stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,364,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $330,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

