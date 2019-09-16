Kryll (KRL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,582.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $12,582.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can now be bought for about $0.0663 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00198773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.01196757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00089296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015405 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,439,580 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

