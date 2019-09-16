Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,238,600 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 10,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE LW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,799. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.17. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 197,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 48.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.6% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,618,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $870,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,112 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

