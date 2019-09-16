Lamden Trading 21.6% Lower This Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Radar Relay, IDEX and HitBTC. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $6,328.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039616 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001127 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

