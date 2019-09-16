LanaCoin Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. LanaCoin has a market cap of $225,151.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kambria (KAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,102,492,166 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com.

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

