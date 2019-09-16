LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. LegacyTexas Financial Group reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LegacyTexas Financial Group.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.13 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

LTXB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sandler O’Neill lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.05 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.88 to $41.78 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

LegacyTexas Financial Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $60,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $78,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

