Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.05, approximately 1,340,328 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 652,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $542.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $241,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $116,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

