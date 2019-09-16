Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 278,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 302.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

