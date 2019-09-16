Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Cut by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.10. 488,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

