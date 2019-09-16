Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 0.8% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 293,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Linde by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $19,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.16. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $206.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

