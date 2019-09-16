Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops One Day Volume of $119,888.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $13.69 million and approximately $119,888.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.62 or 0.02096334 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 643,385,332 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Braziliex, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

