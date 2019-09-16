LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.83 Million

Equities analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce $272.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.50 million and the highest is $275.00 million. LivaNova posted sales of $272.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

LIVN stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

