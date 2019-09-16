Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Short Interest Up 6.5% in August

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,157,500 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 9,535,700 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 934,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.86. The company had a trading volume of 478,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -765.11 and a beta of 1.17. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $73.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim set a $80.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

