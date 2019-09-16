Maecenas (ART) Tops One Day Volume of $34,783.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $34,783.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00201235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.01196432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00088873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015715 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020021 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,347,481 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

