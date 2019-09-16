Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to report $9.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.69 billion. Magna International posted sales of $9.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $40.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.91 billion to $40.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.92 billion to $42.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $63.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,482. Magna International has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 223.3% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

