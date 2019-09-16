Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

MMC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,573. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $103.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

