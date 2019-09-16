Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) SVP Rusty K. Rolfe Sells 3,047 Shares

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,047 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $123,921.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.77. 225,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,360. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.62. Matson Inc has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.55 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matson Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Matson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Matson by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Matson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Matson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

