McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Trading 5% Higher

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.08, 9,949,082 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 5,474,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,399,000 after acquiring an additional 269,091 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 547,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 96,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDermott International Company Profile (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

