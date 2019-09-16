MediShares (MDS) One Day Volume Tops $89,974.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One MediShares token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. MediShares has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $89,974.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00198692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.01188943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00089294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021051 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

