Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,852 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up approximately 2.7% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.41% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $44,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA set a $26.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 190,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,034. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

