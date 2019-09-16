Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of MBWM opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $545.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 396.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 49.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

