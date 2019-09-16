Merculet (MVP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $642,439.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Merculet token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, Kucoin and CoinMex. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $642,439.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Merculet has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00201235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.01196432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00088873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015715 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020021 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,416,696,480 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinMex, Kucoin, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

