Metal Market Cap Hits $15.36 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Upbit and Binance. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00198518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.01195342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009760 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00088536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,983,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Huobi, IDEX, Kyber Network, Upbit, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

