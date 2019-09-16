Metronome (MET) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $6.67 million and $46,543.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00006820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $32.15, $20.33 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00198364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.86 or 0.01187362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00089558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021068 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,290,124 coins and its circulating supply is 9,528,000 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

