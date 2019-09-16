Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Stake Cut by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group cut its position in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,180,771 shares during the quarter. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.05% of Michaels Companies worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after buying an additional 644,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,434,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after buying an additional 448,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 2,064,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after buying an additional 422,530 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

In other Michaels Companies news, Director Beryl Raff purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,517.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.45. 2,282,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. Michaels Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

