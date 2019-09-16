Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,805.59

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,805.59 and traded as high as $1,155.20. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $1,147.60, with a volume of 2,071,115 shares.

MCRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 2,290 ($29.92) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,812.71 ($23.69).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,484.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,805.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.66 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

In other news, insider Kevin Loosemore sold 435,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,736 ($22.68), for a total transaction of £7,557,537.12 ($9,875,260.84).

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

