Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,631,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,429,000 after acquiring an additional 229,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,355,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $515,401,000 after acquiring an additional 986,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905,239 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,198,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,827,000 after acquiring an additional 355,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,710,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $181,781,000 after acquiring an additional 321,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.89. 615,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,262,248. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $936,506.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,735 shares of company stock worth $3,736,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

