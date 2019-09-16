MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) Increases Dividend to GBX 23 Per Share

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $11.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:GLE traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 840 ($10.98). 48,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 835.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 816.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.81 million and a P/E ratio of 12.52. MJ Gleeson has a 1 year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 940 ($12.28).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLE. Peel Hunt raised their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt raised their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 909 ($11.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

