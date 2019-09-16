Moin (MOIN) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Moin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Moin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a market cap of $25,627.00 and approximately $301.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moin

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,618,937 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

