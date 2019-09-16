Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,719.36

Shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,719.36 and traded as high as $1,694.00. Mondi shares last traded at $1,676.00, with a volume of 1,465,130 shares trading hands.

MNDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,980 ($25.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,644.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,719.36. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of €0.27 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Peter Oswald purchased 5,000 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,533 ($20.03) per share, for a total transaction of £76,650 ($100,156.80).

About Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

