Monetha (MTH) Market Cap Reaches $6.24 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $569,473.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Mercatox and Tidex. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00198047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.01184428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00089729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021160 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, OKEx, Tidex, Binance, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

