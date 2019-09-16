Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.63. Mountfield Group shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 301,993 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

About Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

