Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Up 21.1%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price shot up 21.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $24.95, 7,336,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 203% from the average session volume of 2,425,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $25,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.1% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 298,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,982 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 353.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

