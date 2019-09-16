N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BWNG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on N Brown Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 141.25 ($1.85).

BWNG opened at GBX 108.30 ($1.42) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.29. The company has a market cap of $308.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. N Brown Group has a 12-month low of GBX 81.65 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

