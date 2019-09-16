NAGA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $145,479.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. NAGA has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $145,479.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 74% higher against the dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.85 or 0.04557553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,601,113 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

