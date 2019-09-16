Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $630.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce sales of $630.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $624.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $636.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $600.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 480,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nasdaq by 333.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 395,962 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $21,523,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5,536.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 222,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 218,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $19,933,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.28. 632,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $105.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.