National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to report sales of $323.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.90 million and the highest is $363.58 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $289.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 38.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 138.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 53,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 52,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.76. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

