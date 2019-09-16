National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $36.00 price objective on National General and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on National General from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.67. National General has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National General will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. National General’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of National General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $121,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,736 shares of company stock valued at $250,403. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in National General by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of National General by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its stake in shares of National General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 37,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National General by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

