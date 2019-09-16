National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Position Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 152,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,979. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.00, a PEG ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

