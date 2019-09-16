National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,042,700 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 1,132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Currently, 21.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 975.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NPK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 70,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,350. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $665.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.36. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $82.38 and a 12-month high of $133.95.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

