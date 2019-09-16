NEO (NEO) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, NEO has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEO has a market cap of $635.10 million and $235.14 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEO coin can currently be purchased for $9.00 or 0.00088307 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Koinex, CoinBene and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00198454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.01195667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015333 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021507 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEO is neo.org. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Cryptopia, Switcheo Network, Allcoin, Coinrail, Tidebit, OKEx, Exrates, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka, Bitfinex, Bittrex, DragonEX, Huobi, LBank, Coinnest, CoinEx, TDAX, CoinBene, Binance, Liquid, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, BigONE, Upbit, OTCBTC, Ovis, BitForex, COSS, Livecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox, Bitbns, BitMart and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

