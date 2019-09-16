Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Up 7.5%

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.62, 223,564 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 207,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.26. Net Element had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Research analysts predict that Net Element Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.08% of Net Element worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

