NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT Set at $44.00 by Guggenheim

Guggenheim set a $44.00 target price on NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetGear in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

NTGR stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.01. 1,426,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. NetGear has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $66.60.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.35 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetGear will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $51,966.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,090.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $58,151.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,688.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at $120,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth $82,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth $58,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth $35,531,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth $21,359,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

