NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $33.01, approximately 1,426,277 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 362,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on NetGear in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $44.00 target price on NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Get NetGear alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.35 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jef Graham sold 3,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,898 shares in the company, valued at $451,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 34,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,148,602.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 273,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,803.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,599 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.